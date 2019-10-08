Poshan
World Artistic Gymnastics Championships: Indian Men Too Disappoint, None Makes Finals

In the all-around qualification at 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, Yogeshwar Singh was the best-placed Indian as he finished 92nd, while 2010 Asian Games bronze medallist Ashish Kumar and Adity Rana ended at the 122nd and 128th spots respectively

PTI 08 October 2019
Indian men were no better in the ring qualification as well, finishing outside the top 100.
AP Photo
outlookindia.com
2019-10-08T20:12:50+0530

India's disappointing run at the 49th World Artistic Gymnastic Championships continued with none of the men gymnasts qualifying for the finals in both the all-around and individual events at Stuttgart, Germany.

In the all-around qualification, Yogeshwar Singh was the best-placed Indian as he finished at the 92nd position after scoring 76.097, while 2010 Asian Games bronze medallist Ashish Kumar (73.632) and Adity Rana (73.098) ended at the 122nd and 128th spots respectively.

In the floor exercise qualification, Ashish (13.500), Aditya (13.000) and Yogeshwar (12.866) finished at the 77th, 125th and 136th spots respectively.

In pommel horse qualification, Yogeshwar (12.700) finished at 75th place, while Aditya (10.533) and Ashish (10.100) ended at 173rd and 182nd respectively.

The Indian men were no better in the ring qualification as well as they finished outside the top 100. Ashish (12.766), Aditya (12.766) and Yogeshwar (12.266) ended at the 104th, 109th and 144th positions respectively.

The sorry state continued in parallel bars qualification with Ashish (13.100), Aditya (13.066) and Yogeshwar (11.766) signing off at the 107th, 111th and 172nd spots respectively.

In horizontal bar qualification, Yogeshwar (12.766), Ashish (11.766) and Aditya (11.600) ended at 102nd, 164th and 173rd positions.

Earlier, the women's team comprising Pranati Nayak, Pranati Das and Aruna Reddy had also failed to make it to the finals of the individual events.

PTI Stuttgart Germany Gymnastics World Championships Gymnastics Other Sports Sports
