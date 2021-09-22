Advertisement
Thursday, Sep 23, 2021
World Archery Championships: India Women WIn Compound Team Gold, Men Finish Second

The women's team comprising Priya Gurjar, Muskan Kirar and Jyothi Surekha held their nerves in a close battle with Linda Ochoa-Anderson, Paige Pearce and Proctor.

Representative Image. Indian men's team led by seasoned Abhishek Verma lost 235-238 to Austria in the final to settle for a silver medal. | File Photo

2021-09-23T00:09:21+05:30
PTI

PTI

PTI
Published: 22 Sep 2021, Updated: 23 Sep 2021 12:09 am

India's women's compound archery team beat hosts USA 226 to 225 to win gold at the World Championships at Yankton on Wednesday. (More Sports News)

However, the men's team led by seasoned Abhishek Verma lost 235-238 to Austria in the final to settle for a silver medal.

The women's team comprising Priya Gurjar, Muskan Kirar and Jyothi Surekha held their nerves in a close battle with Linda Ochoa-Anderson, Paige Pearce and Proctor.

In the men's section, Verma along with Sangam Bisla and Roshab Yadav fought well but had to settle for silver.

PTI Archery Other Sports Sports
