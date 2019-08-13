Women's T20 Cricket To Make Its Mark In 2022 Commonwealth Games

For the first time since 1998, cricket will be back to the Commonwealth Games roster with women's T20 being included for the 2022 Birmingham edition. It was announced by CWG Federation and the International Cricket Council (ICC) on August 13.

Cricket has only been played in one edition in the past; 1998 Kuala Lumpur. South Africa had finished on top of the podium at that time.

The 2022 CWG is scheduled from July 27-August 7. The cricket competition will have eight participating international teams.

"Today is an historic day and we are delighted to welcome the sport of cricket back to the Commonwealth Games," said CGF President Dame Louise Martin.

"This is a truly historic moment for women's cricket and for the global cricket community, who were united in their support of this bid," read a statement from Manu Sawhney, Chief Executive of the International Cricket Council.

All eight matches will be played at Edgbaston, which also hosted a number of 2019 World Cup matches.

ALSO READ: Cricket In Line To Be Included In 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

"We are delighted that women's T20 Cricket will be part of Birmingham 2022, an event that represents the biggest female and para sport programme in Commonwealth Games history. Today's landmark announcement is another indication of the extremely bright future for women's cricket," Tom Harrison, ECB Chief Executive Officer, said.

ICC and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had submitted their bid to include women's cricket in Birmingham during the Executive Board meeting of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF).

The ICC will be responsible for the competition terms and the conduct of cricket, by way of providing match officials and ensuring matches are played as per the laws of the game.

The CGF and Birmingham 2022 will be responsible for delivery of the CWG 2022.

"We believe the Commonwealth Games will be a fantastic platform to showcase the exciting sport of Women's T20 Cricket and continue to help grow the game globally," she added.

(ICC and PTI inputs)