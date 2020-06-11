June 11, 2020
Poshan
Women's Football Receives Professional Status In Spain

The Spanish federation said Wednesday the country's sports council has accepted the change in status for the competitions, which will also be valid for men's and women's futsal.

PTI 11 June 2020
The new status will allow for the creation of professional committees with the participation of all clubs and with autonomy to manage different aspects of the competitions.
2020-06-11T10:19:01+0530

The top two women's soccer divisions in Spain have gained professional status, the Spanish federation has announced.

The federation said Wednesday the country's sports council has accepted the change in status for the competitions, which will also be valid for men's and women's futsal.

The federation said the move is “another step to promote the development” of these competitions that until now were considered “amateur soccer.”

The new status will allow for the creation of professional committees with the participation of all clubs and with autonomy to manage different aspects of the competitions.

The federation said “there will be a series of requirements regarding the professionalism” of players and coaches, and rules will be in place on “minimum” labor conditions that participants must meet regarding budget, contracts and wages.

