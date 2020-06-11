Women's Football Receives Professional Status In Spain

The top two women's soccer divisions in Spain have gained professional status, the Spanish federation has announced.
The federation said Wednesday the country's sports council has accepted the change in status for the competitions, which will also be valid for men's and women's futsal.
The federation said the move is “another step to promote the development” of these competitions that until now were considered “amateur soccer.”
The new status will allow for the creation of professional committees with the participation of all clubs and with autonomy to manage different aspects of the competitions.
The federation said “there will be a series of requirements regarding the professionalism” of players and coaches, and rules will be in place on “minimum” labor conditions that participants must meet regarding budget, contracts and wages.
'Pornoextortion': Former Argentina Forward Ezequiel Lavezzi Makes Sex Video Blackmail Complaint
Just Wanted To See His Dying Son: Story Behind Photograph Of Crying Man That Shook India
Detained Briefly By Delhi Police After Meeting Rahul Gandhi, Migrants Get Cong Help
The Lockdown Failed On All Fronts. There's No Other Way Of Saying It
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Explained: What Is Herd Immunity And Could It Work With Covid-19?
India And China Start 'Disengagement' At Three Areas In Eastern Ladakh: Report
Seven Noida Hospitals Face Action For Pregnant Woman's Death