Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 09, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Women’s Challenger Trophy: Yastika Bhatia Stars As India A Upstage India D For Title

Chasing India D’s 219/8, Yastika Bhatia’s 102-ball 86 powered India A to overhaul the target in 45.4 overs in the Women’s Challenger Trophy final. India D's Rajashwari Gayakwad took 4/36.

Women’s Challenger Trophy: Yastika Bhatia Stars As India A Upstage India D For Title
India A players celebrate after winning the Women's Challenger Trophy in Vijaywada on Thursday. | Twitter (BCCI Women)

Trending

Women’s Challenger Trophy: Yastika Bhatia Stars As India A Upstage India D For Title
outlookindia.com
2021-12-09T21:54:55+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 09 Dec 2021, Updated: 09 Dec 2021 9:54 pm

India batter Yastika Bhatia and Challa Jhansi Lakshmi scored fine fifties to power India A to a three-wicket win over fancied India D in the Women’s Challenger Trophy final in Vijayawada on Thursday. (More Cricket News)

Pooja Vastrakar led-India D, who came into the final as the only unbeaten outfit in the four-team event, posted 219/8 in 50 overs after contributions from in-form opener S Meghana (45 off 44) and lower-order batter Amanjot Kaur (55 off 74).

Sneh Rana-led India A got the job done in 45.4 overs courtesy of Bhatia’s 86 off 102 balls and Lakshmi’s 64 off 70 at the top of the order. The tournament featured several Indian players though most of the cricketers who competed in the Women’s Big Bash League in Australia were given rest.

Seasoned left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad was impressive yet again, taking four wickets for 36 runs in 10 overs though her effort came in a losing cause. Spinner V Chandu, who played for India B, ended as the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 10 scalps in three games.

Meghana ended as the highest run-getter with 207 runs at an average of 51.75. India T20 regular Harleen Deol also had a good tournament with the bat, scoring 181 runs in three games. 

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

Tags

PTI Shikha Pandey Vijayawada Cricket India Women's Cricket Team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Formula 1 Announces New Agreement To Extend Racing In Abu Dhabi Through 2030

Formula 1 Announces New Agreement To Extend Racing In Abu Dhabi Through 2030

Captaincy Controversy: Rohit Sharma Defines His Role As A Leader But Mystery Remains Over Virat Kohli Sacking

Indian Cricket's Captaincy Conundrum: Sourav Ganguly Explains Why Virat Kohli Sacked As ODI Skipper

Omicron? Covid-19 Forces India Out Of Hockey Women's Asian Champions Trophy

Ashes: Travis Head Becomes Third Joint-Fastest Centurion – Statistical Highlights

Tiger Woods, Former World No.1, Returns To Competitive Golf Post Car Crash

Explainer: What Does An Olympic Diplomatic Boycott Achieve?

Cricket Australia Backs Tim Paine To Return To Test Fold After Sexting Scandal

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Through My Lens: Photos Of Pain And Anguish In Mon, Nagaland

Through My Lens: Photos Of Pain And Anguish In Mon, Nagaland

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Travis Head Hits Ton As Australia Dominate England On Day 2

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Travis Head Hits Ton As Australia Dominate England On Day 2

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

Davis Cup 2022: All India Tennis Association Starts Process To Identify Venue For Denmark Tie

Davis Cup 2022: All India Tennis Association Starts Process To Identify Venue For Denmark Tie

AUS Vs ENG, 1st Ashes Test, Day 2: Travis Head Hits Ton; Australia Lead By 196 Runs

AUS Vs ENG, 1st Ashes Test, Day 2: Travis Head Hits Ton; Australia Lead By 196 Runs

Cricket Controversy: How Disdainfully Has BCCI Clean Bowled Virat Kohli As ODI Captain!

Cricket Controversy: How Disdainfully Has BCCI Clean Bowled Virat Kohli As ODI Captain!

Ashes 2021-22, AUS Vs ENG: Ben Stokes' Overstepping Exposes Technology Woes

Ashes 2021-22, AUS Vs ENG: Ben Stokes' Overstepping Exposes Technology Woes

Read More from Outlook

Farmers’ Agitation: 'Charddi Kla’ And Stoicism That Defined ‘Anndata’s’ Success

Farmers’ Agitation: 'Charddi Kla’ And Stoicism That Defined ‘Anndata’s’ Success

Ashutosh Sharma / Farmers’ agitation suspended: The modified tractors fitted with music systems started snarling through the protest camping site at Singhu, while the farmers chanted slogans.

Farmers' Agitation Suspended; Samyukta Kisan Morcha To Hold Meeting On Jan 15

Farmers' Agitation Suspended; Samyukta Kisan Morcha To Hold Meeting On Jan 15

Outlook Web Desk / Farmers will start vacating Delhi border points from Dec 11, this may take some time, says farmer leader Rakesh Tikait.

Rohit Defines Captaincy Role, Mystery Over Virat Remains

Rohit Defines Captaincy Role, Mystery Over Virat Remains

Koushik Paul / Virat Kohli was unceremoniously stripped off as India’s ODI captain on Wednesday. Rohit Sharma will now lead India in both limited-overs formats -- T20 and ODIs.

Farmers' Agitation: Is it Historic Victory For Farmers?

Farmers' Agitation: Is it Historic Victory For Farmers?

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Observers consider it even bigger than the anti-displacement land movement of 2006-08 in Singur-Nandigram-Kalinganagr resulting in the scrapping of an archaic land acquisition act in 2013.

Advertisement