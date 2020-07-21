Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace: Daniel Podence, Jonny Otto Score Vs Eagles

Wolves moved a step closer to sealing Europa League qualification thanks to a comfortable 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on Monday.
Nuno Espirito Santo's side broke the deadlock at Molineux just before the half-time interval, Daniel Podence heading in from close range for his first goal since joining from Olympiacos in January.
Palace - who lost defender Mamadou Sakho to injury midway through the first half - fell further behind in the 68th minute.
Jonny Castro Otto capitalised on the opportunity to turn and shoot past visiting goalkeeper Vicente Guaita, making sure of a victory that moves them above Tottenham into sixth place in the Premier League table.
Wolves travel to Stamford Bridge to take on third-placed Chelsea on the final day of the season, while Palace host Spurs at Selhurst Park.
Three huge points. Just one game left. Focused on fighting to the end. pic.twitter.com/NahYuCMTxL— Adama Traoré Diarra (@AdamaTrd37) July 20, 2020
