July 21, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace: Daniel Podence, Jonny Otto Score Vs Eagles

Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace: Daniel Podence, Jonny Otto Score Vs Eagles

Daniel Podence and Jonny Castro Otto scored as Wolves defeated Crystal Palace to climb above Tottenham in the table.

Omnisport 21 July 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace: Daniel Podence, Jonny Otto Score Vs Eagles
Daniel Podence heads Wolves in front Vs Crystal Palace.
Getty Images
Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace: Daniel Podence, Jonny Otto Score Vs Eagles
outlookindia.com
2020-07-21T08:52:45+0530

Wolves moved a step closer to sealing Europa League qualification thanks to a comfortable 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on Monday.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Football News

Nuno Espirito Santo's side broke the deadlock at Molineux just before the half-time interval, Daniel Podence heading in from close range for his first goal since joining from Olympiacos in January.

Palace - who lost defender Mamadou Sakho to injury midway through the first half - fell further behind in the 68th minute.

Jonny Castro Otto capitalised on the opportunity to turn and shoot past visiting goalkeeper Vicente Guaita, making sure of a victory that moves them above Tottenham into sixth place in the Premier League table.

Wolves travel to Stamford Bridge to take on third-placed Chelsea on the final day of the season, while Palace host Spurs at Selhurst Park.

Next Story >>

Cristiano Ronaldo's Serie A 50: The Numbers Behind Another Amazing Milestone

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Football Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos