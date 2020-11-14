November 14, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  With Expansion Of IPL In Mind BCCI Likely To Call AGM In December

With Expansion Of IPL In Mind BCCI Likely To Call AGM In December

Among the various pending issues, one of the main topic of discussion will be to float tenders for new IPL franchisee

Outlook Web Bureau 14 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
With Expansion Of IPL In Mind BCCI Likely To Call AGM In December
File photo
With Expansion Of IPL In Mind BCCI Likely To Call AGM In December
outlookindia.com
2020-11-14T13:40:14+05:30

BCCI is planning to call its Annual General Body Meeting in the month of December. (More News)

As per report in TOI, the main agenda of the meeting will be to rectify the  addition of new IPL franchisee and also give a go ahead for the process of tender and bidding to start.

Read: IPL To Welcome Ninth Team From 2021?

BCCI is already chuffed with the successful conclusion of IPL in UAE and is also focusing on starting domestic cricket.

BCCI’s top brass is likely to take a call on calling an AGM post Diwali. All big tenders generally require AGM approval but what remains to be seen whether the meeting will need physical attendance or it will be a virtual one due to ongoing COVID1-9 pandemic.

Read: IPL Is Ready For Expansion: Dravid

The report further adds, that BCCI is also toying with the idea of adding two teams. If this is true than it will alter the tournament format also. Contingent to these decisions is also the call on mega auctions likely to be held early next year. BCCI is also planning to have the 14th IPL in India with league starting around end of March.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Tottenham Hotspur Boss Mourinho Hit With One-Game UEFA Ban

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Sourav Ganguly New Delhi BCCI (Board of Control For Cricket in India) Cricket - BCCI Cricket Sports Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2020 Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog


The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos