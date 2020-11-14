With Expansion Of IPL In Mind BCCI Likely To Call AGM In December

BCCI is planning to call its Annual General Body Meeting in the month of December. (More News)

As per report in TOI, the main agenda of the meeting will be to rectify the addition of new IPL franchisee and also give a go ahead for the process of tender and bidding to start.

BCCI is already chuffed with the successful conclusion of IPL in UAE and is also focusing on starting domestic cricket.

BCCI’s top brass is likely to take a call on calling an AGM post Diwali. All big tenders generally require AGM approval but what remains to be seen whether the meeting will need physical attendance or it will be a virtual one due to ongoing COVID1-9 pandemic.

The report further adds, that BCCI is also toying with the idea of adding two teams. If this is true than it will alter the tournament format also. Contingent to these decisions is also the call on mega auctions likely to be held early next year. BCCI is also planning to have the 14th IPL in India with league starting around end of March.

