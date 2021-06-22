June 22, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Wimbledon: Prajnesh Gunneswaran Crashes Out Of Qualifiers

Wimbledon: Prajnesh Gunneswaran Crashes Out Of Qualifiers

Prajnesh Gunneswaran, ranked 148, lost 1-6 6-7(5) to his 18-year-old rival, who is ranked as low as 1038

PTI 22 June 2021, Last Updated at 8:58 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Wimbledon: Prajnesh Gunneswaran Crashes Out Of Qualifiers
Prajnesh Gunneswaran made a comeback after the first-set drubbing but Arthur Fery did not allow the Indian to stretch the contest to a third set.
File
Wimbledon: Prajnesh Gunneswaran Crashes Out Of Qualifiers
outlookindia.com
2021-06-22T20:58:26+05:30

In a forgettable outing, India's Prajnesh Gunneswaran bowed out of Wimbledon Qualifiers on Tuesday after losing in straight sets to British wild card Arthur Fery, who is not ranked even inside top-1000. (More Tennis News)

The left-handed Indian, ranked 148, lost 1-6 6-7(5) to his 18-year-old rival, who is ranked as low as 1038.

Prjanesh made a comeback after the first-set drubbing but the Briton did not allow the Indian to stretch the contest to a third set.

Ramkumar Ramanathan and Ankita Raina are also in action on Tuesday.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Indian Golfer Anirban Lahiri Qualifies For Tokyo Olympics

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Tennis Wimbledon Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos