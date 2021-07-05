Wimbledon, Live Streaming: Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Ash Barty, Emma Raducanu Fight On Manic Monday - How To Watch

After a well-deserved 'Middle Sunday' rest for both the players and grass, action returns at the hallowed courts of SW19 for 2021 of Wimbledon. As many as 16 matches, all Round of 16 clashes, will be witnessed on Monday as the second week starts.
And all 32 players still involved in the gentlemen's and ladies singles will be in action as the Championships reach their business end. Some of the prominent names who will be seen in action are Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, Ashleigh Barty, Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Angelique Kerber, Coco Gauff, and of course, home favourite Emma Raducanu.
Here's the order of play
Centre Court - Starts at 6:00 PM IST/ 1.30 PM BST
Gentlemen's Singles - Novak Djokovic (1) vs Cristian Garin (17), followed by...
Ladies' Singles - Coco Gauff (20) vs Angelique Kerber (25)
Gentlemen's Singles - Roger Federer (6) vs Lorenzo Sonego (23)
No 1 Court - Starts at 5:30 PM IST/ 1:00 PM BST
Ladies' Singles - Ashleigh Barty (1) vs Barbora Krejcikova (14), followed by...
Gentlemen's Singles - Felix Auger-Aliassime (16) vs Alex Zverev (4)
Ladies' Singles - Emma Raducanu vs Ajla Tomljanovic
No 2 Court - Starts at 3:30 PM IST/ 11 AM BST
Ladies' Singles - Iga Swiatek (7) vs Ons Jabeur (21), followed by...
Gentlemen's Singles - Marton Fucsovics vs Andrey Rublev (5)
Gentlemen's Singles - Hubert Hurkacz (14) vs Daniil Medvedev (2)
No 3 Court - Starts at 3:30 PM IST/ 11 AM BST
Ladies' Singles - Elena Rybakina (18) vs Aryna Sabalneka (2), followed by...
Gentlemen's Singles - Denis Shapovalov (10) vs Roberto Bautista Agut (8)
No 12 Court - Starts at 3:30 PM IST/ 11 AM BST
Gentlemen's Singles - Matteo Berrettini (7) vs Ilya Ivashka, followed by...
Ladies' Singles - Karolina Pliskova (8) vs Liudmila Samsonova
Ladies' Singles - Paula Badosa (30) vs Karolina Muchova (19)
No 18 Court - Starts at 3:30 PM IST/ 11 AM BST
Gentlemen's Singles - Karen Khachanov (25) vs Sebastian Korda, followed by...
Ladies' Singles - Madison Keys (23) vs Viktorija Golubic
How to watch in India
TV Channels: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar
