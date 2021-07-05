Wimbledon, Live Streaming: Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Ash Barty, Emma Raducanu Fight On Manic Monday - How To Watch

July 05, 2021
Check the order of play on day seven of Wimbledon 2021, featuring 32 players in 16 Round of 16 matches

Outlook Web Bureau 05 July 2021, Last Updated at 9:35 am
British wildcard Emma Raducanu, left, and Swiss legend Roger Federer will headline Centre Court and Court One actions.
Composite: AP Photos
2021-07-05T09:35:21+05:30

After a well-deserved 'Middle Sunday' rest for both the players and grass, action returns at the hallowed courts of SW19 for 2021 of Wimbledon. As many as 16 matches, all Round of 16 clashes, will be witnessed on Monday as the second week starts.

And all 32 players still involved in the gentlemen's and ladies singles will be in action as the Championships reach their business end. Some of the prominent names who will be seen in action are Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, Ashleigh Barty, Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Angelique Kerber, Coco Gauff, and of course, home favourite Emma Raducanu.

Here's the order of play

Centre Court - Starts at 6:00 PM IST/ 1.30 PM BST

Gentlemen's Singles - Novak Djokovic (1) vs Cristian Garin (17), followed by...
Ladies' Singles - Coco Gauff (20) vs Angelique Kerber (25)
Gentlemen's Singles - Roger Federer (6) vs Lorenzo Sonego (23)

No 1 Court - Starts at 5:30 PM IST/ 1:00 PM BST

Ladies' Singles - Ashleigh Barty (1) vs Barbora Krejcikova (14), followed by...
Gentlemen's Singles - Felix Auger-Aliassime (16) vs Alex Zverev (4)
Ladies' Singles - Emma Raducanu vs Ajla Tomljanovic

No 2 Court - Starts at 3:30 PM IST/ 11 AM BST

Ladies' Singles - Iga Swiatek (7) vs Ons Jabeur (21), followed by...
Gentlemen's Singles - Marton Fucsovics vs Andrey Rublev (5)
Gentlemen's Singles - Hubert Hurkacz (14) vs Daniil Medvedev (2)

No 3 Court - Starts at 3:30 PM IST/ 11 AM BST

Ladies' Singles - Elena Rybakina (18) vs Aryna Sabalneka (2), followed by...
Gentlemen's Singles - Denis Shapovalov (10) vs Roberto Bautista Agut (8)

No 12 Court - Starts at 3:30 PM IST/ 11 AM BST

Gentlemen's Singles - Matteo Berrettini (7) vs Ilya Ivashka, followed by...
Ladies' Singles - Karolina Pliskova (8) vs Liudmila Samsonova
Ladies' Singles - Paula Badosa (30) vs Karolina Muchova (19)

No 18 Court - Starts at 3:30 PM IST/ 11 AM BST

Gentlemen's Singles - Karen Khachanov (25) vs Sebastian Korda, followed by...
Ladies' Singles - Madison Keys (23) vs Viktorija Golubic

How to watch in India

TV Channels: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar

