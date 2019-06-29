﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  Wimbledon: India's Prajnesh Gunnesaran To Face Milos Raonic In First Round

Wimbledon: India's Prajnesh Gunnesaran To Face Milos Raonic In First Round

Ranked 94, India's Prajnesh Gunnesaran will face Milos Raonic in his maiden Wimbledon appearance.

PTI 29 June 2019
Wimbledon: India's Prajnesh Gunnesaran To Face Milos Raonic In First Round
The Indian faces World number 17, Raonic.
Twitter
Wimbledon: India's Prajnesh Gunnesaran To Face Milos Raonic In First Round
outlookindia.com
2019-06-29T11:50:38+0530

India's top singles player Prajnesh Gunnesaran on June 28, drew world number 17 Milos Raonic of Canada as his first-round opponent at the Wimbledon Championships, starting Monday.

Left-handed Prajnesh, ranked 94 in the world, will make his maiden appearance on the hallowed grass courts at the Wimbledon.

It will be his third straight appearance at the Grand Slam events this season, having made first round exits at both Australian Open and French Open.

"He is tough opponent, but I can beat him. It will be a good challenge," Prajnesh told PTI.

But grass is not Prajnesh's preferred surface. He excels on hard courts.

"I can be tough to beat on any surface, If I am playing well and I will prepare as well as possible, go out there and give my best," said the 29-year-old.

Prajnesh is the only Indian in the singles main draw as Ramkumar Ramanathan and Ankita Raina exited after losing their respective second round matches.

ALSO READ: Wimbledon 2019: Rafael Nadal's Nightmare Route – Marin Cilic, Dominic Thiem, Roger Federer Before Final

Saketh Myneni had lost in the first round of the Qualifiers.

In the men's doubles, Divij Sharan and his Brazilian partner Marcelo Demoliner will open their campaign against German 13th seeded pair of Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies.

Rohan Bopanna and Pablo Cuevas are up against New Zealand's Marcus Daniell and Wesley Koolhof from the Netherlands.

The Indian team of Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Purav Raja have been pitted against veteran Australian Lleyton Hewitt and his compatriot Jordan Thompson.

Veteran Leander Paes and Benoit Paire will clash with Kazakhstan pair of Alexander Bublik and Mikhail Kukushkin.

The mixed doubles draw will be announced next week.

READ MORE IN:
PTI Tennis Wimbledon Other Sports Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Honda Cars Set To Get A Price Hike From July 2019
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From PTI
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters