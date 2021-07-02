July 02, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Wimbledon 2021: Rohan Bopanna, Sania Mirza Win Historic All-Indian Match

Wimbledon 2021: Rohan Bopanna, Sania Mirza Win Historic All-Indian Match

This was the first time in the open era that two Indian teams competed against each other at a Grand Slam tournament

PTI 02 July 2021, Last Updated at 7:56 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Wimbledon 2021: Rohan Bopanna, Sania Mirza Win Historic All-Indian Match
Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna, left pair, greet Ramkumar Ramanathan and Ankita Raina after their Wimbledon 2021 mixed doubles match.
Courtesy: Twitter
Wimbledon 2021: Rohan Bopanna, Sania Mirza Win Historic All-Indian Match
outlookindia.com
2021-07-02T19:56:03+05:30

The experienced pair of Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza defeated the brand new combination of Ramkumar Ramanathan and Ankita Raina 6-2 7-6 (5) in the historic all-Indian mixed doubles first-round match at the Wimbledon in London on Friday. (More Tennis News)

It was the first time in the open era that two Indian teams competed against each other at a Grand Slam tournament.

The contest finally brought a Grand Slam debut for Ramkumar, who has made 21 attempts to qualify for the singles main draw of a tennis major.

While the first set ended quickly in favour of the veterans, Ramkumar and Raina presented a good fight in the second set, which even they led for a brief period with a break of serve.

Bopanna was clearly the best player on the court with his powerful serve and solid ground strokes from the baseline as well as the ability to execute a superior net game.

On expected lines, Ramkumar served big while Raina gave her all after growing in confidence.

Mirza's serve is still not at its best and would improve as she plays more matches.

Mirza has moved has also moved to women's doubles second round with Bethanie Mattek-Sands while Raina and her American partner Lauren Davis lost in straight sets to the US pair of Asia Muhammad and Jessica Pegula on Thursday night.

The 14th seeds disposed off the challenge from the Raina-Davis pair 6-3 6-2 in 70 minutes.

Bopanna and Divij Sharan are already out, having lost their men's doubles opening round match.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Brazil Vs Chile, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Copa America 2021, 2nd Quarter-final Match

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Rohan Bopanna Sania Mirza Ramkumar Ramanathan Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos