Wimbledon 2021: Roger Federer Defeats Richard Gasquet, Becomes Oldest To Enter 3rd Round

July 02, 2021
Federer is bidding for his ninth Wimbledon title and his 21st major championship, which would break the men's record he shares with Rafael Nadal

Associated Press (AP) 02 July 2021, Last Updated at 8:03 am
Switzerland's Roger Federer plays a return during the men's singles second round match against Richard Gasquet of France on day four of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on Thursday July 1, 2021.
AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali
2021-07-02T08:03:56+05:30

Roger Federer has become the oldest man to reach the third round at Wimbledon in 46 years. (More Sports News)

Federer held every service game and extended his winning streak against Richard Gasquet to 11 matches, 7-6 (1), 6-1, 6-4.

“I was really happy with my performance,” Federer told the crowd.

He turns 40 next month. Ken Rosewall was 40 when he made a run to the fourth round in 1975.

Federer improved to 19-2 against Gasquet and has won all five of their Grand Slam meetings in straight sets.

He's bidding for his ninth Wimbledon title and his 21st major championship, which would break the men's record he shares with Rafael Nadal. (AP)

