Wimbledon 2021: Defending Champion Simona Halep Pulls Out

June 25, 2021
In 2019, the last time Wimbledon was played, Simona Halep beat Serena Williams 6-2, 6-2 in the final

Agencies 25 June 2021, Last Updated at 4:13 pm
Simona Halep tore her calf during a match at the Italian Open in May and sat out the French Open.
Reigning Wimbledon champion Simona Halep withdrew from the Grand Slam tournament Friday because of an injured left calf. (More Tennis News)

Halep is ranked No. 3 but would have been seeded second at the All England Club because second-ranked Naomi Osaka pulled out of Wimbledon earlier.

Halep tore her calf during a match at the Italian Open in May and sat out the French Open, which she won in 2018 for the first of her two major championships.

In 2019, the last time Wimbledon was played, Halep beat Serena Williams 6-2, 6-2 in the final.

Halep's withdrawal came shortly before the start of the draw at the All England Club. Play in the grass-court major tournament begins Monday.

