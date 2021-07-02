July 02, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Wimbledon 2021: Ankita Raina, Partner Lauren Davis Bow Out In First Round of Women's Doubles

Asia Muhammad and Jessica Pegula defeated the Indian-American pair 6-3, 6-2, in 70 minutes

PTI 02 July 2021, Last Updated at 11:28 am
Ankita will be pairing with compatriot Ramkumar Ramanathan in the mixed doubles event where they would meet their country's seasoned pair of Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna.
Ankita Raina's maiden appearance in Wimbledon's main draw ended in disappointment as the Indian and her American partner Lauren Davis lost in straight sets to the US pair of Asia Muhammad and Jessica Pegula. (More Sports News)

The 14th seeds disposed off the challenge from the Raina-Davis pair beating them 6-3 6-2 in 70 minutes during a late evening match on Court No 11.

Ankita, however, will be pairing with compatriot Ramkumar Ramanathan in the mixed doubles event where they would meet their country's seasoned pair of Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna.

Sania and her American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands are through to the second round of women's doubles while Bopanna and Divij Sharan are already out, having lost their men's doubles opening round encounter.

Norway's Karsten Warholm Breaks 29-year-old 400 Hurdles World Record

