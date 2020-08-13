Willian's New Club To Be Confirmed Soon As Arsenal Links Persist

Willian's agent Kia Joorabchian claims he already knows which club the Brazilian will join following his departure from Chelsea, with persistent reports suggesting he is Arsenal-bound. (More Football News)

The 32-year-old winger became a free agent on Sunday when his Chelsea contract expired – the two parties unable to come to an agreement on fresh terms.

Chelsea were reported to have offered him a new two-year deal, but media speculation claims Willian was hoping for an extra 12 months.

The Brazil international had never made a secret of his desire to remain in London regardless of staying at Chelsea, and Arsenal have been linked as a potential destination for many months.

Confirmation of a move to Arsenal is said to be close, as it is even claimed he has undergone a medical, though Joorabchian kept his cards close to his chest when discussing Willian on Thursday.

"He is a free player. He had a fantastic seven years at Chelsea," he said during an appearance on TalkSPORT.

"He has been under various managers, he has won multiple trophies. He had a fantastic relationship with Frank [Lampard] and he respected Frank a lot.

A OPEN LETTER TO THE FANS OF @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/ZUUEfwnx5d — Willian (@willianborges88) August 9, 2020

"But like every cycle, I think that particular cycle has come to a moment where it is a good moment to leave.

"At the moment, just for now, I can't say where he is going to go. It won't be long before we announce it. We know where he is going."

Joorabchian's relationship with Arsenal has come under scrutiny particularly in the past year, with the highly influential agent seen in the directors' box at their Emirates Stadium and having played a role in several of their transfer dealings.

Additionally, Joorabchian has also taken to speaking openly about Arsenal's recruitment policies, and he did so again, this time taking aim at former sporting director Sven Mislintat, who left in February 2019.

"People forget about the previous guy, Sven," he said. "He made a bunch of, I don't like to use the word, but, c***-ups with players he brought in at very, very large numbers."

One player Joorabchian insists he is not taking to Arsenal is Joelson Fernandes, however. The young Sporting CP winger has reportedly attracted interest from the Gunners, but the agent dismissed those links.

"He is a young phenomenal talent, but we have never, ever spoken to him about Arsenal," Joorabchian continued.

"I have probably seen 25 articles about him and Arsenal. It is so untrue because Arsenal have never even spoken about him. We haven't even mentioned him to Arsenal."