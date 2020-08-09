August 09, 2020
Corona
Willian Confirms Chelsea Exit Amid Arsenal Rumours

As rumours over a switch to Arsenal continue, Willian has confirmed he is bringing his seven-year spell at Chelsea to an end.

Omnisport 09 August 2020
In an open letter to Chelsea's fans on Sunday, Willian penned an emotional goodbye to the club.
Willian has confirmed he is leaving Chelsea after the expiration of his contract, with the Brazil international seemingly edging closer to joining Arsenal.

The playmaker joined Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013, going on to make 234 Premier League appearances for the Blues.

However, after winning two league titles, one FA Cup, the EFL Cup and the Europa League, Willian is leaving Stamford Bridge after failing to agree to a new deal.

In an open letter to Chelsea's fans on Sunday, Willian penned an emotional goodbye to the club.

"They were seven wonderful years," he wrote. "In August 2013 when I received the offer from Chelsea, I was convinced that this was where I had to play.

"There were so many happy times, some sad, there were trophies and it was always very intense.

"I am really grateful to the Chelsea fans for the affectionate way they welcomed me to Stamford Bridge and their support throughout my time at the club.

"The time has now come to move on. I am certainly going to miss my team-mates. I will miss all of the staff at the club who've always treated me like a son and I will miss the fans.

"I leave with my head held high, safe in the knowledge that I won things here and I always did my best in a Chelsea shirt!"

Willian's agent Kia Joorabchian revealed last month that his client had offers from two Premier League clubs, with Arsenal the favourites to land the 32-year-old.

Pedro also left Chelsea on Sunday, and is set to join Roma on a free transfer.

