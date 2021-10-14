Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Will Pucovski, Australia Test Opener, Suffers Another Concussion Ahead Of Ashes Series Against England

Puckovski's injury is a blow for Australia as he was a favourite to open the innings alongside David Warner in the Ashes series later this year.

Will Pucovski, Australia Test Opener, Suffers Another Concussion Ahead Of Ashes Series Against England
Will Pucovski, 23, has suffered nine concussions earlier in his career and the latest blow is bound to raise concerns about his long-term health. | File Photo

Trending

Will Pucovski, Australia Test Opener, Suffers Another Concussion Ahead Of Ashes Series Against England
outlookindia.com
2021-10-14T15:34:13+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 14 Oct 2021, Updated: 14 Oct 2021 3:34 pm

Australia Test opener Will Pucovski is recovering from concussion symptoms after he was struck on the head during a training session last week, Cricket Victoria said on Thursday. (More Cricket News)

The 23-year-old has suffered nine concussions earlier in his career and the latest blow is bound to raise concerns about his long-term health.

"Cricket Victoria confirms Will Pucovski received a knock to the head in training with Victoria last Tuesday," Cricket Victoria said in a statement on Thursday.

"Will is currently managing his recovery in consultation with CV’s medical staff. He looks forward to returning to training as soon as he is able to do so," it added.

The incident occurred during a throwdown session in Victoria last Tuesday and Pucovski is recovering from concussion symptoms, according to cricket.com.au.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

Puckovski's injury is a blow for Australia as he was a favourite to open the innings alongside David Warner in the Ashes series later this year.

It is unclear when the Victorian, who remains in lockdown in Melbourne, will be back in action.

The talented right-hander, who is recovering from a shoulder injury he suffered earlier this year, has not played any cricket since his debut Test at the SCG in January.

His last concussion had come when he was struck on the helmet by India pacer Kartik Tyagi during a warm-up game against India A last year.

Tags

PTI Will Pucovski David Warner Cricket Ashes England vs Australia Sports Injury Australia national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Cricket Spot-Fixing: Pakistan Player Suspended For Not Reporting Approach

Cricket Spot-Fixing: Pakistan Player Suspended For Not Reporting Approach

Live Streaming Of CSK Vs KKR: Where To See IPL Final Live On Dussehra Day 2021

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Bring On India, Pakistan Cricket Captain Babar Azam Sends War Cry

Chennai Super Kings Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2021 Final - A Battle Royale In Dubai

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: KL Rahul Can Take Pressure Off Virat Kohli, Says Brett Lee

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2021 Final: Andre Russell May Play, Hints Kolkata Knight Riders' David Hussey

Why Delhi Capitals Lost IPL 2021 Humdinger Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Explains DC Coach Ricky Ponting

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Brazil Coach Tite Banks On ‘New Hope’ Raphinha

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Life On Water: A Colombia Town With Houses On Stilts

Life On Water: A Colombia Town With Houses On Stilts

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Germany First To Qualify For 2022 Qatar World Cup

Germany First To Qualify For 2022 Qatar World Cup

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Advertisement

More from Sports

France Footballer Lucas Hernandez Faces Prison Time For Violating Restraining Order

France Footballer Lucas Hernandez Faces Prison Time For Violating Restraining Order

IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders' Dinesh Karthik Reprimanded For Breaching Code Of Conduct

IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders' Dinesh Karthik Reprimanded For Breaching Code Of Conduct

KKR Captain Eoin Morgan Alarmed At Losing 6 Wickets For 7 Runs During IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 Vs DC

KKR Captain Eoin Morgan Alarmed At Losing 6 Wickets For 7 Runs During IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 Vs DC

India Women Beat Higher-ranked Chinese Taipei 1-0 In International Football Friendly

India Women Beat Higher-ranked Chinese Taipei 1-0 In International Football Friendly

Read More from Outlook

Lakhimpur Violence: SIT Takes Union Minister's Son Ashish Mishra To Recreate Sequence Of Events

Lakhimpur Violence: SIT Takes Union Minister's Son Ashish Mishra To Recreate Sequence Of Events

Outlook Web Desk / Eight people died in the October 3 violence and of them, four were farmers, allegedly knocked down by a vehicle carrying BJP workers.

TMC, Punjab CM Attack Centre Over Extension Of BSF's Jurisdiction By 35Kms

TMC, Punjab CM Attack Centre Over Extension Of BSF's Jurisdiction By 35Kms

Outlook Web Desk / MHA authorized the BSF to undertake search, seizure and arrest within a larger 50 km stretch of the borders of Assam, West Bengal and Punjab instead of the existing 15Km limit.

World T20: Pakistan Captain Babar Azam Challenges India To A Duel

World T20: Pakistan Captain Babar Azam Challenges India To A Duel

PTI / Pakistan will take on India in their T20 World Cup opener on October 24 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Was RIL Considering Hostile Takeover Of Zee Entertainment?

Was RIL Considering Hostile Takeover Of Zee Entertainment?

Outlook Business Team / This has put RIL in a difficult position with, corporate circles abuzz with whispers that Asia's richest businessman, Ambani was contemplating a hostile takeover of Zee entertainment group.

Advertisement