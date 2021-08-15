August 15, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  WI vs PAK: West Indies Pacer Jayden Seales Reprimanded For Breaching ICC Code Of Conduct

WI vs PAK: West Indies Pacer Jayden Seales Reprimanded For Breaching ICC Code Of Conduct

The incident occurred in the 70th over of Pakistan’s first innings, after the dismissal of batter Hasan Ali, when Seales used inappropriate language

Outlook Web Desk 15 August 2021, Last Updated at 1:39 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
WI vs PAK: West Indies Pacer Jayden Seales Reprimanded For Breaching ICC Code Of Conduct
Jayden Seales pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted one demerit point which was added to his disciplinary record.
Courtesy: Twitter
WI vs PAK: West Indies Pacer Jayden Seales Reprimanded For Breaching ICC Code Of Conduct
outlookindia.com
2021-08-15T13:39:41+05:30

West Indies fast bowler Jayden Seales has been reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the opening day of the first Test against Pakistan in Kingston. Highlights | News

Seales was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “Using language, actions or gestures which disparage, or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.”

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Seales, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

The incident occurred in the 70th over of Pakistan’s first innings, after the dismissal of batter Hasan Ali, when Seales used inappropriate language towards Hasan which could have provoked an aggressive reaction from him.

Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction, which was ratified by the ICC Cricket Operations department as per the COVID-19 interim playing regulations. Seales pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Gregory Brathwaite, Joel Wilson, Nigel Duguid and TV umpire Leslie Reifer.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of a fine of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Live Cricket Scores, England vs India, Lord's Test: Can IND Batsmen Stand Tall On Independence Day?

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Desk Kingston (Jamaica) West Indies Cricket Team Pakistan national cricket team Cricket Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos