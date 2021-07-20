July 20, 2021
WI Vs AUS: Aaron Finch Out With Injury, Alex Carey To Captain Australia Against West Indies

Cricket Australia said that Aaron Finch injured a knee while batting in the fifth Twenty20 in St. Lucia

Agencies 20 July 2021, Last Updated at 10:01 am
Aaron Finch fitness will be assessed on a day-to-day basis.
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2021-07-20T10:01:24+05:30

Wicketkeeper Alex Carey will captain Australia in place of the injured Aaron Finch in the first of three one-day internationals against West Indies on Tuesday at Kensington Oval. (More Cricket News)

Cricket Australia said Monday that Finch injured a knee while batting in the fifth Twenty20 in St. Lucia last Friday and that his fitness for the ODI series will be assessed on a day-to-day basis.

Carey has previously captained the Adelaide Strikers, the South Australian Redbacks and Australia A.

The second ODI is set for Thursday and the final match on Saturday, all at Kensington Oval. West Indies won the T20 series 4-1, including the first three matches.

(AP)

Read More in:

Outlook Videos