Who's The Most Selfish Cricketer? Shane Warne Has His Pick, With Video Evidence

Former Australian spinner Shane Warne on Friday said Steve Waugh was "easily the most selfish cricketer" that he has ever played with. (More Cricket News)

Warne's comment came after a Twitter user posted a video with a comment, which read "Steve Waugh was involved in 104 run outs in his international career. His batting partner was the victim 73 times, here's the video of those unlucky souls."

Somebody has painstakingly compiled a video of run outs involving the legendary Autralian captain. Watch it here:

Replying to the tweet, Warne wrote although he does not hate Waugh, the latter was the most selfish cricketer.

"For the record AGAIN & I've said this 1000 times - I do not hate S Waugh at all. FYI - I picked him in my all time best Australian team recently. Steve was easily the most selfish cricketer that I ever played with and this stat.......," Warne tweeted.

Here are some interesting stats, courtesy ESPNCricinfo: Steve Waugh was involved in 104 run-outs in his international career - 27 times in Tests and 77 times in ODIs - the most among all batsmen. Of those 104 instances, Waugh was run out 31 times, while his partner was dismissed 73 times, which is 17 more than the next highest: Shivnarine Chanderpaul with 56 such instances. Next on the list is Rahul Dravid, with 101 run-out instances. In Tests, Allan Border was involved in the most run-outs - 29; while in ODIs, the leader is Mohammad Yousuf with 79. In T20Is, Mahmudullah tops the list with 20. At the other end, Australia's Ken MacKay was not involved in a run-out in 121 stands -- the most partnerships in a career without a single run-out. Wriddhiman Saha has 107 stands without being involved in a run-out yet and is second on the list. Among other current players, Pakistan's Shan Masood, with 92 partnerships without a run-out, is fourth. Warne, on March 30, named Waugh in his greatest Australian XI and named Allan Border as the skipper of the side.

The leading wicket-taker for Australia named the lineup on Instagram live and opted to go for players with whom he had played.

Warne's greatest Australian Test XI: Matthew Hayden, Michael Slater, Ricky Ponting, Mark Waugh, Allan Border (C), Steve Waugh, Adam Gilchrist, Tim May, Jason Gillespie, Glenn Mcgrath, and Bruce Reid.

Talking about Waugh, Warne had said: "Steve was more of a match saver than a match-winner."

(With ANI inputs)