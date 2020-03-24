March 24, 2020
Poshan
Who Is Better - Hardik Pandya Or Ben Stokes? Brad Hogg Answers

Ben Stokes and Hardik Pandya are probably the two best all-rounders in world cricket now and Brad Hogg was asked to pick favourite

Outlook Web Bureau 24 March 2020
Hardik Pandya and Ben Stokes
Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg believes that England cricketer Ben Stokes is a better all-rounder than Hardik Pandya. (More Cricket News)

Pandya has always drawn comparisons with Stokes and when an Indian fan asked the former Australian bowler to pick who was better, Hogg said that Hardik has huge potential but Stokes would be in his World XI team as the England all-rounder has more international exposure.

"I have to go with the Englishman on this one. Hardik has huge potential, but hasn't played enough international cricket to challenge Stokes as the all-rounder of my World XI," Hogg tweeted.

Pandya, who was out of the team for some time due to back injury, made a comeback during the South Africa tour of India.

The first match of the series got washed out due to rain, and the series was eventually postponed following the outbreak of coronavirus.

Stokes, on the other hand, had a successful World Cup (2019) campaign as he scored 84 runs in the final against New Zealand to help England win their maiden 50-over World Cup title.

He was named as ICC's cricketer of the year in January 2020.

(With ANI inputs)

