Former Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj was one of India's most-followed politicians on Twitter with over 13 million followers. Known for witty tweets, majority of her posts on the popular social media platform will continue to enthrall readers.

One of her most popular tweets, unexpectedly, was regarding Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan, who helped SunRisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders to enter the Indian Premier League 2018 final with a virtuoso performance.

In that play-off, the Afghan all-rounder smacked 34 runs off 10 balls then took three wickets for 19 runs to set-up a 14-run win for the Hyderabad-based franchise.

Fans flooded Twitter with demands to grant Khan Indian citizenship. And it prompted Swaraj to respond. "@rashidkhan_19 – I have seen all the tweets. Citizenship matters are dealt with by Ministry of Home Affairs," the then External Affairs minister wrote.

Her tweet prompted an unlikely online banter involving Afghanistan president:

"Afghans take absolute pride in our hero, Rashid Khan. I am also thankful to our Indian friends for giving our players a platform to show their skills. Rashid reminds us whats best about Afg. He remains an asset to the cricketing world. No we are not giving him away," Ashraf Gani replied.

The veteran Bhartiya Janata Party leader passed away on Tuesday after suffering a massive heart attack. She was 67.