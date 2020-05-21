May 21, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  When Mitchell Johnson Produced A Heart-Stopping, IPL-Wining Over To Gift Mumbai Indians Third Title - WATCH

When Mitchell Johnson Produced A Heart-Stopping, IPL-Wining Over To Gift Mumbai Indians Third Title - WATCH

Defending 11 off the last over, Aussie pacer Mitchell Johnson held his nerves to help Mumbai Indians beat Rising Pune Supergiant in the final of 2017 IPL final

Outlook Web Bureau 21 May 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
When Mitchell Johnson Produced A Heart-Stopping, IPL-Wining Over To Gift Mumbai Indians Third Title - WATCH
Mumbai Indians clinch third IPL title in last-ball finish.
Screengrabs: IPL
When Mitchell Johnson Produced A Heart-Stopping, IPL-Wining Over To Gift Mumbai Indians Third Title - WATCH
outlookindia.com
2020-05-21T13:26:24+0530

Exactly three years ago today (May 21), Mumbai Indians claimed a third Indian Premier League (IPL) title thanks to a thrilling one-run victory over the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant in Hyderabad. (More Cricket News)

The eventual champions slipped to 65-5 in their innings but Krunal Pandya led a lower-order recovery, making 47 to get his side up to 129-8. Pune reached 98-2 in reply but despite a half-century from Steve Smith, came up agonisingly short.

After a late collapse left them needing 11 off the last over, they lost two wickets off as many deliveries at the start as Mitchell Johnson held his nerve with the game – and the trophy – on the line.

Needing four off the final ball to win (and three to tie to force a Super Over), Dan Christian was only able to pick up two as Washington Sundar was run out.

Relive the moment, courtesy BCCI:

Despite his last-over heroics, Johnson missed out on the player of the final award to team-mate, Krunal who first bailed out the team from a poor start then completed his quota of four overs, albeit without success.

Mumbai Indians have since become the most-successful IPL team, having won the cash-rich tournament four times. They defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the most consistent team, in 2019 final.

Interestingly, Mumbai Indians won their fourth title with a one-run victory over CSK at Hyderabad, again.

The 13th edition of IPL has been postponed indefinitely in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Next Story >>

Eden Hazard Can Win Ballon D'Or At Real Madrid: Roberto Martinez

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Mitchell Johnson Krunal Pandya Cricket Cricket - IPL On This Day Mumbai Indians Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos