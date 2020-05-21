When Mitchell Johnson Produced A Heart-Stopping, IPL-Wining Over To Gift Mumbai Indians Third Title - WATCH

Exactly three years ago today (May 21), Mumbai Indians claimed a third Indian Premier League (IPL) title thanks to a thrilling one-run victory over the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant in Hyderabad. (More Cricket News)

The eventual champions slipped to 65-5 in their innings but Krunal Pandya led a lower-order recovery, making 47 to get his side up to 129-8. Pune reached 98-2 in reply but despite a half-century from Steve Smith, came up agonisingly short.

After a late collapse left them needing 11 off the last over, they lost two wickets off as many deliveries at the start as Mitchell Johnson held his nerve with the game – and the trophy – on the line.

Needing four off the final ball to win (and three to tie to force a Super Over), Dan Christian was only able to pick up two as Washington Sundar was run out.

Relive the moment, courtesy BCCI:

Despite his last-over heroics, Johnson missed out on the player of the final award to team-mate, Krunal who first bailed out the team from a poor start then completed his quota of four overs, albeit without success.

Mumbai Indians have since become the most-successful IPL team, having won the cash-rich tournament four times. They defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the most consistent team, in 2019 final.

Interestingly, Mumbai Indians won their fourth title with a one-run victory over CSK at Hyderabad, again.

The 13th edition of IPL has been postponed indefinitely in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.