What Did Neeraj Chopra Get As Gifts After Winning Gold At Tokyo Olympics

Cash rewards poured in for star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who on Saturday won India's first-ever track-and-field Olympic medal with a gold-medal-winning feat at Tokyo Games.
After Chopra secured India's second individual gold in Olympic history with a sensational performance, chief minister of Haryana and Punjab M L Khattar and Amarinder Singh announced cash rewards of Rs 6 crores and 2 crores respectively.
The BCCI also announced that Rs one crore has been reserved for Chopra, who produced a second-round throw of 87.58m in the finals to stun the athletics world and end India's 100-year wait for a track and field medal in the Olympics.
Other state governments, organisations and individuals have also offered cash rewards and perks for the 23-year-old from Haryana.
Here's a list:
Manipur government - Rs 1 crore
Chennai Super Kings - Rs 1 crore and special jersey with the number '8758'
BYJU'S - Rs 2 crore
Indigo - Unlimited one-year free travel
GoFirst Airways - Free travel for five years
Businessman Anand Mahindra - SUV XUV700
And he can expect more.
