August 09, 2021
What Did Neeraj Chopra Get As Gifts After Winning Gold At Tokyo Olympics

Neeraj Chopra became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics and the first from the country to claim a track-and-field medal at the Games

Outlook Web Bureau 09 August 2021, Last Updated at 11:09 am
From cash awards, to free travel, to luxury car, Neeraj Chopra has been showered with gifts.
AP Photo
2021-08-09T11:09:30+05:30

Cash rewards poured in for star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who on Saturday won India's first-ever track-and-field Olympic medal with a gold-medal-winning feat at Tokyo Games.

Tokyo Olympics | Medal Tally | Javelin Final Highlights

After Chopra secured India's second individual gold in Olympic history with a sensational performance, chief minister of Haryana and Punjab M L Khattar and Amarinder Singh announced cash rewards of Rs 6 crores and 2 crores respectively.

The BCCI also announced that Rs one crore has been reserved for Chopra, who produced a second-round throw of 87.58m in the finals to stun the athletics world and end India's 100-year wait for a track and field medal in the Olympics.

Other state governments, organisations and individuals have also offered cash rewards and perks for the 23-year-old from Haryana.

Here's a list:

Manipur government - Rs 1 crore
Chennai Super Kings - Rs 1 crore and special jersey with the number '8758'
BYJU'S - Rs 2 crore
Indigo - Unlimited one-year free travel
GoFirst Airways - Free travel for five years
Businessman Anand Mahindra - SUV XUV700

And he can expect more.

Paris Calling: After Tokyo, Olympians Hanker For 2024 Games

