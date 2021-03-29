March 29, 2021
What A Day That Was: Old Picture Of Wasim Akram Celebrating Holi In India Goes Viral

A young Wasim Akram was part of the Pakistan cricket team which visited India in 1987 for five Tests and six ODIs

Outlook Web Bureau 29 March 2021
Gautam Bhimani, left, describes the meeting as his 'favourite cricketing Holi memory'
Screengrab: Twitter (@gbhimani)
Sports presenter Gautam Bhimani on Sunday shared a throwback picture of Wasim Akram "playing Holi" in India during Pakistan's tour of 1987. It instantly became a viral post with fans from both countries sharing it. (More Cricket News)

Here's the post.

Akram, regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers, also reacted to the post. He wrote, "Happy Holi. What a day that was 87 tour of India."

During the tour, arch-rivals India and Pakistan played five Test matches and six One Day Internationals. The visitors won both the Test and ODI series, 1-0 and 5-1 respectively.

