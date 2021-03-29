What A Day That Was: Old Picture Of Wasim Akram Celebrating Holi In India Goes Viral

Sports presenter Gautam Bhimani on Sunday shared a throwback picture of Wasim Akram "playing Holi" in India during Pakistan's tour of 1987. It instantly became a viral post with fans from both countries sharing it. (More Cricket News)
Here's the post.
My favourite cricketing #Holi memory! The Indian and Pakistani teams playing Holi in the pool of @TajWestEnd Also the first time I met @wasimakramlive #INDvsENG #indvpak #HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/waXU7DjrIO— Gautam Bhimani (@gbhimani) March 28, 2021
Akram, regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers, also reacted to the post. He wrote, "Happy Holi. What a day that was 87 tour of India."
Happy Holi . What a day that was 87 tour of india. https://t.co/IV8QsP0Yko— Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) March 28, 2021
During the tour, arch-rivals India and Pakistan played five Test matches and six One Day Internationals. The visitors won both the Test and ODI series, 1-0 and 5-1 respectively.
