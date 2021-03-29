What A Day That Was: Old Picture Of Wasim Akram Celebrating Holi In India Goes Viral

Sports presenter Gautam Bhimani on Sunday shared a throwback picture of Wasim Akram "playing Holi" in India during Pakistan's tour of 1987. It instantly became a viral post with fans from both countries sharing it. (More Cricket News)

Here's the post.

Akram, regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers, also reacted to the post. He wrote, "Happy Holi. What a day that was 87 tour of India."

Happy Holi . What a day that was 87 tour of india. https://t.co/IV8QsP0Yko — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) March 28, 2021

During the tour, arch-rivals India and Pakistan played five Test matches and six One Day Internationals. The visitors won both the Test and ODI series, 1-0 and 5-1 respectively.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine