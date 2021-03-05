West Indies Vs Sri Lanka, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 2nd WI Vs SL T20I Match

It's never a dull sight to see the West Indies cricketers play the bang-bang version of cricket. A team featuring the who's who of T20 leagues can always produce stunning feats and that was what happened when the Windies faced Sri Lanka in the first T20I. (More Cricket News)
Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya seemed to have floor the star-studded Windies by removing Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran off successive balls, but the very next over, the hat-trick hero was clobbered for six sixes in an over by Kieron Pollard.
Expect another wild ride.
Match and telecast details:
Match: West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I match
Date: March 6, 2021
Time: 3:30 AM IST/ 6:00 PM Local (Previous day - March 5)
Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua
TV Channel: Not available in India
Live Streaming: FanCode (Required subscription)
Elsewhere...
Caribbean - Flow Sports & Flow Sports App
USA - ESPN+
UK - BT Sport
Canada - ATN
Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal - FanCode
Bangladesh - Rabbitholedbd Sports Youtube, Toffee App
New Zealand - Sky New Zealand
Sub-Saharan Africa - Supersport
Others - Windies Cricket YouTube
Probable XIs:
West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Kevin Sinclair, Obed McCoy, Fidel Edwards.
Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews (c), Ashen Bandara, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep.
Squads:
West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Kevin Sinclair, Obed McCoy, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Akeal Hosein, Rovman Powell.
Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews (c), Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Dimuth Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Oshada Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Dilshan Madushanka.
