West Indies Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Series Deciding Match

Even with their global superstars and the hosts of T20 mercenaries, the West Indies failed to produce a team effort and lost the second match against Sri Lanka by 43 runs. Now the three-match T20I series will be decided on Monday (India time). (More Cricket News)

After producing a four-wicket win in the series opener, a match which witnessed skipper Kerion Pollard hitting hat-trick taker Akila Dananjaya for six sixes, the Windies lost the plot in the second match.

Sri Lanka opted to bat first, and thanks to a good start from the openers Pathum Nissanka (56 off 42) and Danushka Gunathilaka (37 off 23), managed to set a 161-run target.

But the Windies' chase never took off after losing opener Evin Lewis in the third over. Man of the match Wanindu Hasaranga and Lakshan Sandakan claimed three wickets each, while Dushmantha Chameera took a brace for the visitors.

For the Windies, Obed McCoy top-scored with 232 off seven balls coming at ninth down. Chris Gayle (16 off 16), Jason Holder (9 off 5), Dwayne Bravo (2 off 4) and Pollard (13 off 15) all failed with the bat against a disciplined Sri Lankan attack.

Chris Gayle falls for 16 but not before hitting this sweet six #WIvSL

That was Windies' first defeat against Sri Lanka in six matches and also first since 2015. The Lions last won a match against the Windies in November 2015 at Pellekele.

Head-to-head: Sri Lanka now lead the head-to-head record 7-6 in 13 matches.

Match and telecast details:

Match: West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I match

Date: March 8, 2021

Time: 3:30 AM IST/ 6:00 PM Local (March 7)

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground (Sticky Wicket Stadium), Antigua

TV Channel: Not available in India

Live Streaming: FanCode (Required subscription)

Elsewhere...

Caribbean - Flow Sports & Flow Sports App

USA - ESPN+

UK - BT Sport

Canada - ATN

Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal - FanCode

Bangladesh - Rabbitholedbd Sports Youtube, Toffee App

New Zealand - Sky New Zealand

Sub-Saharan Africa - Supersport

Others - Windies Cricket YouTube

Playing XIs in the second match:

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Kevin Sinclair, Obed McCoy, Fidel Edwards.

Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews (c), Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Dushmantha Chameera.

Playing XIs in the first match:

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Kevin Sinclair, Obed McCoy, Fidel Edwards.

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews (c), Ashen Bandara, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep.

Squads:

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Kevin Sinclair, Obed McCoy, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Akeal Hosein, Rovman Powell.

Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews (c), Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Dimuth Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Oshada Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Dilshan Madushanka.

