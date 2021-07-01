July 02, 2021
WI Vs SA, 4th T20I, Live Cricket Scores: South Africa Eye Series Win Against West Indies

Follow live updates and cricket scores of the fourth T20 International match between the West Indies and South Africa (WI vs SA)

01 July 2021
Captains Temba Bavuma (left) of South Africa and Keiron Pollard (right) of West Indies. South Africa lead the head-to-head record 8-5.
Courtesy: Twitter
2021-07-01T23:38:28+05:30

The West Indies failed to chase down 160-odd targets in their previous two outings against South Africa after a promising start to their five-match T20 International series. Now, they face a distinct possibility of losing the T20I series too. The visitors overwhelmed the Windies in the two-match Test series. Then the Windies, spurred by the return of their globe-trotting stars, thrashed South Africa by eight wickets in the series opener. But it was followed by close defeats, by 16 and 1 runs, to concede 1-2 lead to South Africa. Kieron Pollard & Co need a win in the penultimate match to keep the series alive. For Temba Bavuma's men, it will be another good outing before the T20 World Cup later in the year. Follow live updates and cricket scores of the fourth WI vs SA T20I match:

Live Scorecard | Live Streaming | Cricket News

11:07 PM IST: South Africa are unchanged. A couple of changes for the Windies. Chris Gayle and Fidel Edwards in for Jason Holder and Kevin Sinclair.

West Indies XI: Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Obed McCoy, Fidel Edwards.

South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi.

11:03 PM IST: South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first against West Indies.

