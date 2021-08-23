West Indies Vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 4, Live Cricket Scores: PAK Seek Early Wickets In Kingston

Fawad Alam’s century followed by an inspired spell of bowling from Shaheen Shah Afridi helped Pakistan take control of the 2nd Test against West Indies at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica. Pakistan are chasing win here to bring the series to an even keel and despite rain interruption which saw Day 2 washed off and a delayed start of Day 3, the visitors seemed to be holding all the aces at the start of Day 4. Alam’s 124 pushed Pakistan to 302/9, while Afridi’s 2/13 soon reduced West Indies to 2/9 before the hosts stumbled to 39/3 at stumps. Faheem Ashraf picked up one wicket for zero runs. At stumps, Nkrumah Bonner (18 not out) and nightwatchman Alzarri Joseph (0) were at the crease. The West Indies lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning a tense first test by one wicket. Catch Day 4 live cricket scores of the second West Indies vs Pakistan Test match here:

Day 3 Report | Live Scorecard | Live Streaming | News

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine