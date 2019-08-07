WI Vs IND, 3rd T20I: Virat Kohli Impressed With Rahul, Deepak Chahar's Bowling Effort

After India's T20I series whitewash over West Indies, captain Virat Kohli was full of praises for the Chahar brothers – Rahul and Deepak. He praised their bowling effort as outstanding in the third and final win over Windies in Guyana's Providence Stadium on August 6.

Deepak, who is a seamer, registered figures of 3 for 4 from three overs in the final T20I, while Rahul (in his first match) ended with one for 27.

"We wanted to try a couple of guys. We gave both the Chahar brothers a go in this game. It was Rahul's first game and Deepak's come back. Playing for the first time, I think he (Rahul) was outstanding with the new ball," Kohli said in the post-match press conference.

"Pitch didn't have much, there was a bit cloud cover but kind of swing he (Deepak) got early and got those three wickets really set West Indies back and they could not get to a big total," he added.

"I was definitely impressed with Deepak and how he bowled even with Rahul how he came back in the third over and got a wicket. I think it was a really good day for us as a fielding team, as a bowling unit and Deepak started it all for us," said the 30-year-old.

India will next play three ODIs, commencing on August 8 at Providence stadium.

(PTI Inputs)