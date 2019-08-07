﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  WI Vs IND, 3rd T20I: Virat Kohli Impressed With Rahul, Deepak Chahar's Bowling Effort

WI Vs IND, 3rd T20I: Virat Kohli Impressed With Rahul, Deepak Chahar's Bowling Effort

India defeated West Indies in their final T20I in Guyana. Captain Virat Kohli feels that Deepak and Rahul Chahar were outstanding in their bowling. Deepak, who is a seamer, registered figures of 3 for 4 from three overs in the final T20I, while Rahul (in his first match) ended with one for 27.

Outlook Web Bureau 07 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
WI Vs IND, 3rd T20I: Virat Kohli Impressed With Rahul, Deepak Chahar's Bowling Effort
Deepak Chahar is a seamer.
Twitter
WI Vs IND, 3rd T20I: Virat Kohli Impressed With Rahul, Deepak Chahar's Bowling Effort
outlookindia.com
2019-08-07T14:17:47+0530

After India's T20I series whitewash over West Indies, captain Virat Kohli was full of praises for the Chahar brothers – Rahul and Deepak. He praised their bowling effort as outstanding in the third and final win over Windies in Guyana's Providence Stadium on August 6.

(REPORT | HIGHLIGHTS | SCORECARD

Deepak, who is a seamer, registered figures of 3 for 4 from three overs in the final T20I, while Rahul (in his first match) ended with one for 27.

"We wanted to try a couple of guys. We gave both the Chahar brothers a go in this game. It was Rahul's first game and Deepak's come back. Playing for the first time, I think he (Rahul) was outstanding with the new ball," Kohli said in the post-match press conference.

ALSO READ: West Indies Vs India, 3rd T20I: Rishabh Pant Is One For The Future And Needs Time, Feels Virat Kohli

"Pitch didn't have much, there was a bit cloud cover but kind of swing he (Deepak) got early and got those three wickets really set West Indies back and they could not get to a big total," he added.

"I was definitely impressed with Deepak and how he bowled even with Rahul how he came back in the third over and got a wicket. I think it was a really good day for us as a fielding team, as a bowling unit and Deepak started it all for us," said the 30-year-old.

India will next play three ODIs, commencing on August 8 at Providence stadium.

(PTI Inputs)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Deepak Chahar Rahul Chahar Virat Kohli Cricket West Indies national cricket team India national cricket team Sports
Next Story : VIDEO: Geeta, Deaf-Mute Indian Woman Sushma Swaraj Helped Return From Pakistan, Pays Tribute
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters