West Indies Vs India, 2nd Test: Viv Richards Recovers, Returns To Commentary After Falling Ill During Pre-Match Show

Viv Richards, who has been doing commentary along with pre and post-match analysis for the official broadcasters of the West Indies vs India series, was doing a show on the eve of the second Test when he complained of uneasiness

PTI 30 August 2019
West Indies Vs India, 2nd Test: Viv Richards Recovers, Returns To Commentary After Falling Ill During Pre-Match Show
The idol of everyone—from Sachin to Virat—Sir Viv is a pilgrimage that everyone worthy of his Gunn & Moore must make.
West Indies Vs India, 2nd Test: Viv Richards Recovers, Returns To Commentary After Falling Ill During Pre-Match Show
Sir Vivian Richards fell ill while he was on air doing a pre-game analysis but recovered in quick time to return to commentary in the post-lunch session of the second World Championship Test between India and West Indies at Kingston, Jamaica on Friday.

The 67-year-old legendary batsman, who has been doing commentary along with pre and post-match analysis for the official broadcasters Sony, was doing a show on the eve of the match, when he complained of uneasiness.

While a stretcher was brought, Richards left the ground with the help of two volunteers as posted on twitter. The details of his medical condition is still awaited.

It has been learnt that Richards suffered from dehydration due to excessive humid conditions. He was taken to the hospital for a precautionary check-up.

Later, he returned to be a part of the commentary team in the second session of the match.

"To all the fans around the world, I want to say I have recovered. I am OK and I have returned (to do commentary)," Richards said on air.

"No bowler in the world could do it to me, that was done by nature (meaning heat). We have to respect nature," he added.

