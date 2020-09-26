West Brom Vs Chelsea: Thiago Silva Makes Horror Premier League Debut As Baggies Toy With Blues - WATCH

Different league, different ball game. That's what Brazil legend Thiago Silva found out during his nightmarish Premier League bow against West Brom at The Hawthorns on Saturday.

The former Paris Saint-Germain defender was made the captain of the side by Frank Lampard. But what followed was, well, beyond anybody's imagination.

Watch it here:

And what about these reactions:

Retweet for Thiago Silva

Like for Steven Gerrard#WBACHE pic.twitter.com/BaErIy8TXN — Vicky too much Grace ð¥º ð (@VickyShegzy) September 26, 2020

Thiago Silva is in disguise ðððð

Rudiger we can see you



Shamlesss Fc #WBACHE pic.twitter.com/JbWXwXzREf — BrHoEâð¾ðª (@Ayokasz) September 26, 2020

‘Thiago Silva is easily Top 3 CB’s in the league’ pic.twitter.com/9KLm6HWjz5 — Rhysð (@BFC_Rhys) September 26, 2020

The Thiago Silva they were expecting vs the Thiago Silva that turned up #WBACHE pic.twitter.com/98BumX5jO3 — MB (@Enigmahimovic) September 26, 2020

1 - Thiago Silva is the first outfield player to make an error leading to a goal on their Premier League debut since Issa Diop for West Ham against Arsenal in August 2018. Rusty. #WBACHE pic.twitter.com/g3OXZPG74P — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 26, 2020

At the break, the expensively assembled Chelsea were down 0-3 against the Baggies with Callum Robinson scoring a brace. Kyle Bartley made it three-nil in the 27th minute. After a routine win against Brighton in their season opener, Chelsea were defeated by champions Liverpool 2-0 last Sunday.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine