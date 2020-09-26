West Brom Vs Chelsea: Thiago Silva Makes Horror Premier League Debut As Baggies Toy With Blues - WATCH

September 26, 2020
Corona
Thiago Silva made a nightmarish Premier League bow as Chelsea conceded three goals inside half an hour to West Brom

Outlook Web Bureau 26 September 2020
Thiago Silva and Callum Robinson
Composite: Twitter Screengrabs
Different league, different ball game. That's what Brazil legend Thiago Silva found out during his nightmarish Premier League bow against West Brom at The Hawthorns on Saturday.

The former Paris Saint-Germain defender was made the captain of the side by Frank Lampard. But what followed was, well, beyond anybody's imagination.

Watch it here:

And what about these reactions:

At the break, the expensively assembled Chelsea were down 0-3 against the Baggies with Callum Robinson scoring a brace. Kyle Bartley made it three-nil in the 27th minute. After a routine win against Brighton in their season opener, Chelsea were defeated by champions Liverpool 2-0 last Sunday.

