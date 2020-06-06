Wesley Sneijder Makes Bold Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo Claim

Wesley Sneijder claims he could have been in the same elite bracket as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, but a weakness for wine held him back. (More Football News)
The former Netherlands midfielder enjoyed a stellar career that included spells with Ajax, Real Madrid and Inter.
He is not held in the same regard as Messi and Ronaldo, who have shared 11 Ballon d'Or wins between them, but Sneijder insists that lofty status was within his reach.
"I could have become like Messi or Ronaldo. I simply didn't feel like it," the 35-year-old told Italian outlet Gianluca DiMarzio.
"I enjoyed my life, maybe I had a glass [of wine] at dinner.
"Leo and Cristiano are different, they have made many sacrifices, and that's fine with me.
"My career, however, was still amazing."
