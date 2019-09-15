﻿
There has been thundershowers in Dharamshala, ahead of India Vs South Africa. While the match starts at 7 pm, the HPCA Stadium is equipped with quality drainage facility and can prepare the ground for a full 40-over game even if the rain stops by 5 pm.

PTI 15 September 2019
As per weather forecast, scattered thundershowers are expected during the day.
2019-09-15T14:48:31+0530

A sharp spell of afternoon thundershowers lashed Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala ahead of the first T20 International between India and South Africa on Sunday.

(Hourly Dharamsala Weather Forecast | Preview | Cricket News)

While the match starts at 7 pm, the HPCA Stadium is equipped with quality drainage facility and can prepare the ground for a full 40-over game even if the rain stops by 5 pm.

The minimum is a five-over per side encounter for it to be official game.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (c), Rassie van der Dussen (vc), Temba Bauvma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukyao, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz

Outlook VIDEOS



