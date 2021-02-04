February 04, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  We Play In IPL But Don't Share Trick Of Trades With Foreign Players, Says Ajinkya Rahane

We Play In IPL But Don't Share Trick Of Trades With Foreign Players, Says Ajinkya Rahane

The IPL has made it easier for players across the globe to come closer and also exchange notes on each other's games

Agencies 04 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
We Play In IPL But Don't Share Trick Of Trades With Foreign Players, Says Ajinkya Rahane
Ajinkya Rahane
File Photo
We Play In IPL But Don't Share Trick Of Trades With Foreign Players, Says Ajinkya Rahane
outlookindia.com
2021-02-04T08:03:46+05:30

The top England players like Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes may all be IPL regulars but it doesn't mean that they always get a sneak peek into a top Indian player's mindset or strategies. (More Cricket News)

The IPL has made it easier for players across the globe to come closer and also exchange notes on each other's games while sharing the dressing room for two months.

How much will that help England during the upcoming series? Rahane was asked that question during the day.

"See, we definitely play in the IPL, but Test cricket and IPL are completely different. We do know how their bowlers bowl here, but length (that one bowls) is completely different in Test cricket from what they are in white ball (formats)," Rahane replied.

"What we do in IPL, it's not like we tell them all the things and I think that is very important. Yes, we have played a lot of cricket together, but when you represent the country, it is all about how best you can give individually and as a team," Rahane said.

While he admitted that Archer and Stokes are key players for England, Rahane said one can't ignore the kind of balance that the opposition squad as a whole possesses.

"Ben Stokes and (Jofra) Archer, they are really good players. They did really well for England, so it is not about any individual. I think it is all about a team, England team, they are a very balanced outfit which did really well recently against Sri Lanka.

"So for us, what is important is that we plan against all their guys and just play as a team here and back our strengths."

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City Claw Back To Down Kerala Blasters

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Agencies Ben Stokes Ajinkya Rahane Jofra Archer Jos Buttler Chennai Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2020 BCCI (Board of Control For Cricket in India) England's Tour Of India India vs England England national cricket team India national cricket team Cricket Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos