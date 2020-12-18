December 18, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Wayne Rooney's Son, Kai Signs For Manchester United

Wayne Rooney's Son, Kai Signs For Manchester United

Kai Rooney, son of record goalscorer Wayne, has followed in his father's footsteps by signing for Manchester United

Omnisport 18 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Wayne Rooney's Son, Kai Signs For Manchester United
Kai Rooney signing a contract to join the Premier League club's youth academy
Courtesy: Instagram (waynerooney)
Wayne Rooney's Son, Kai Signs For Manchester United
outlookindia.com
2020-12-18T11:17:32+05:30

The days of a Rooney scoring spectacular strikes for Manchester United might not be done for good. (More Football News)

Wayne Rooney's record of 253 goals for the Old Trafford outfit remains unmatched, but his son Kai may soon be in pursuit of that benchmark.

The 11-year-old, the former England captain's oldest child, signed for United on Thursday, his dad revealed on Instagram.

The interim Derby County boss uploaded a picture of Kai signing papers at United next to a Rooney number 10 shirt.

"Proud day," Wayne wrote. "Kai signing for @manchesterunited. Keep up the hard work son."

Rooney famously made his Everton debut at just 16, meaning Kai could soon be on the big stage if he can match his father's meteoric trajectory.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Wayne Rooney (@waynerooney)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Jurgen Klopp Beats Hansi Flick To The Best FIFA Men's Coach Award

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Wayne Rooney Manchester Football Manchester United Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos