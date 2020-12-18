Wayne Rooney's Son, Kai Signs For Manchester United

The days of a Rooney scoring spectacular strikes for Manchester United might not be done for good. (More Football News)

Wayne Rooney's record of 253 goals for the Old Trafford outfit remains unmatched, but his son Kai may soon be in pursuit of that benchmark.

The 11-year-old, the former England captain's oldest child, signed for United on Thursday, his dad revealed on Instagram.

The interim Derby County boss uploaded a picture of Kai signing papers at United next to a Rooney number 10 shirt.

"Proud day," Wayne wrote. "Kai signing for @manchesterunited. Keep up the hard work son."

Rooney famously made his Everton debut at just 16, meaning Kai could soon be on the big stage if he can match his father's meteoric trajectory.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wayne Rooney (@waynerooney)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine