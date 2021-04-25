April 25, 2021
Poshan
Watford Seal English Premier League Return

Ismaila Sarr's early penalty proved decisive as Watford secured a win that sealed their spot back in the Premier League

Omnisport 25 April 2021

Xisco's Watford could still overhaul Championship leaders Norwich, with a five-point gap between the teams heading into the final two games.
Courtesy: Twitter (@WatfordFC)

outlookindia.com
2021-04-25T01:09:20+05:30

Watford joined Norwich City in sealing an instant return to the Premier League after beating Millwall 1-0 on Saturday. (More Football News)

Ismaila Sarr scored a penalty in the 11th minute to ensure the Hornets will be playing top-flight football again next season.

Xisco's side could still overhaul Championship leaders Norwich, with a five-point gap between the teams heading into the final two games. 

It comes at the end of a week in which the Canaries also exorcised the demons of relegation, leaving open the possibility that the three demoted teams will all regain promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt for the first time.

Bournemouth must first negotiate the play-offs, with Jonathan Woodgate's men sitting fourth despite a 1-0 loss to fellow promotion hopefuls Brentford. 

