Former India international Yuvraj Singh started his Global T20 Canada campaign on a sour note, seeing his side Toronto Nationals crashing to a defeat against Vancouver Knights. Making his debut since his retirement, the all-rounder dismissal was bizarre though, as he should not have been ruled out.

Registering only 14 runs off 27 balls, Yuvraj was sent back to the pavilion during Rizwan Cheema's over. Attempting to strike a swinging delivery, it got edged and went towards the wicketkeeper who dropped it on the stumps but Yuvraj was still in the crease. But according to replays, he should not have been as he was in the crease but the he began to leave the field before the replays were even checked as the square leg umpire had signalled him to be dismissed.

Also, the opposition side's captain was Chris Gayle.

Other than Gayle and Yuvraj, other popular players in the opening clash of the tournament were Kieron Pollard, Brendon McCullum and Andre Russell. This is Yuvraj's first match since his retirement.