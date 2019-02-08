﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  WATCH: Riley Meredith Concedes 17 Runs Off One Legal Ball In BPL

WATCH: Riley Meredith Concedes 17 Runs Off One Legal Ball In BPL

There were three no-balls and five wides and two boundaries in his spell...

Outlook Web Bureau 08 February 2019
WATCH: Riley Meredith Concedes 17 Runs Off One Legal Ball In BPL
Screengrab: Twitter (@BBL)
WATCH: Riley Meredith Concedes 17 Runs Off One Legal Ball In BPL
outlookindia.com
2019-02-08T16:06:40+0530

In a bizarre spell, Riley Meredith on Thursday conceded 17 runs off one legal delivery during a Big Bash League match.

The Hobart Hurricanes bowler started with a no-ball for overstepping in the fourth delivery of the first over against Melbourne Renegades, then followed it up with a wide which went for a four, making it five wides. With the free-hit still on, the next ball went for a four off Aaron Finch's inside-edge.

That's already 11 runs, and the umpires gave another no-ball for height. It was followed by another front-foot no-ball. Finch hit another four off the free-hit. He finally completed the 'ball' with a dot.

Watch the eventful over here.


The 22-year-old Tasmania bowler conceded 23 runs in the first over. But Hurricanes defended their total of 183/6 to win the match by 16 runs.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Cricket Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Harley-Davidson Street 750 Claims Top Spot Among Big Bikes Sold In 2018
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters