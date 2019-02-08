In a bizarre spell, Riley Meredith on Thursday conceded 17 runs off one legal delivery during a Big Bash League match.

The Hobart Hurricanes bowler started with a no-ball for overstepping in the fourth delivery of the first over against Melbourne Renegades, then followed it up with a wide which went for a four, making it five wides. With the free-hit still on, the next ball went for a four off Aaron Finch's inside-edge.

That's already 11 runs, and the umpires gave another no-ball for height. It was followed by another front-foot no-ball. Finch hit another four off the free-hit. He finally completed the 'ball' with a dot.

Watch the eventful over here.

The 22-year-old Tasmania bowler conceded 23 runs in the first over. But Hurricanes defended their total of 183/6 to win the match by 16 runs.