WATCH: Recuperating Shikhar Dhawan Accepts Yuvraj Singh's 'Bottle Cap Challenge'

Shikhar Dhawan's ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign was cut short after he fractured his thumb after following a hit by a Pat Cummins bouncer during India's league match against Australia last month

PTI 18 July 2019
Shikhar Dhawan is one of India's batting mainstays.
Courtesy: Twitter Screengrab
outlookindia.com
2019-07-18T19:09:55+0530

India opener Shikhar Dhawan picked up bat for the first time since returning from the World Cup after sustaining a thumb injury last month but is still some time away from attaining full fitness.

Dhawan picked up his bat after he was nominated for the by former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh for the 'bottlecapchallenge'.

Also Read: Shikhar Dhawan Ruled Out Of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Besides Dhawan, Yuvraj also nominated Brian Lara, Chris Gayle and Sachin Tendulkar to take up the challenge.

"Yuvi Paaji, here is my #BottleCapChallenge! This is the first time I am picking my bat up after my injury..feels good to be back! @YUVSTRONG12," Dhawan tweeted with a clip.

'Bottle Cap Challenge' is dare presently going on in social media platforms where one has to open the cap of a bottle without using hands. Many celebrities, including cricketers have taken part in it.

Also Read: India's Squad For West Indies Tour To Be Picked On July 19

Dhawan's World Cup campaign was cut short after he fractured his thumb after following a hit by a Pat Cummins bouncer during India's league match against Australia last month.

