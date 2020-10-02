Watch Live, IPL 2020: Where To Get Live Streaming Of RCB Vs RR In Abu Dhabi

Neck and neck in IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore face Rajasthan Royals in the first match of the tournament's first double header in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. It will be match No. 4 for both RCB and RR, who are level on points with two wins each. Live streaming of RCB vs RR will be available online. (STANDINGS | SCHEDULE | NEWS)



The RCB vs RR match can be seen live on TV as well as online. Live streaming will start at 3.30 PM IST. It will be available on Star Sports' OTT channel, Disney+ Hotstar. You can watch live streaming on your smartphone or smart TV by downloading the Hotstar app. There will be a fee for viewing IPL matches live.

IPL 2020 matches are being broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. Fans can watch Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD TV channels.

The RCB vs RR contest is pregnant with possibilities. While it can be seen as a battle between Virat Kohli versus Steve Smith, the match will see a good contest between specialists batsmen and bowlers on either side. Jofra Archer, who has been bowling at searing pace, will be Rajasthan Royal's main weapon against a slew of top quality RCB batsmen -- AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch and the highly-rated Devdutt Padikkal.

Similarly, Navdeep Saini, who won RCB a super over contest against Mumbai Indians, will challenge the likes of Smith, Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson. Apart from Saini, RCB have Yuzvendra Chahal, whose leg-spin has turned matches for Kohli's team. Samson, in the form of his life, will be tested for sure but RR will look for better contribution from Robin Uthappa.

