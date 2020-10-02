Watch Live, IPL 2020: Where To Get Live Streaming Of Mumbai Indians Vs SunRisers Hyderabad In Sharjah

The big hitters of T20 cricket will be licking their lips when Mumbai Indians take on SunRisers Hyderabad in Sharjah on Sunday. Live streaming of MI vs SRH will be available online. (STANDINGS | SCHEDULE | NEWS)



The MI vs SRH match can be seen live on TV as well as online. Live streaming will start at 3.30 PM IST. It will be available on Star Sports' OTT channel, Disney+ Hotstar. You can watch live streaming on your smartphone or smart TV by downloading the Hotstar app. There will be a fee for viewing IPL matches live.

IPL 2020 matches are being broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. Fans can watch the match on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD TV channels.

It will be the fifth match for Mumbai Indians and SunRisers Hyderabad. While MI will be looking for their third win they can't take SunRisers Hyderabad for granted. David Warner's SRH has played within its limitations and improved with every match. While Warner has started scoring, Manish Pandey has shown good form and Kane Williamson remains the team's pivot.

It is SunRisers Hyderabad's bowling that is turning heads. leg spinner Rashid Khan had led the attack admirably and the experience of pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is helping. But it is T Natarajan's pace that has caught the eye.

Mumbai Indians have rode some brilliant knocks by skipper Rohit Sharma in IPL 2020 but Kieron Pollard's amazing powerplay has been the team's talking point. Pollard and Hardik Pandya featured in an unbeaten 67 runs stand to stun Kings XI Punjab by 48 runs in a high-scoring match in Abu Dhabi. Both should relish Sharjah's short boundaries. Watch the MI vs SRH live.

