Watch Live, IPL 2020: Where To Get Live Streaming Of Mumbai Indians Vs Rajasthan Royals, Live TV Times

Mumbai Indians are on a roll. The defending IPL champions will be looking for their third straight win in IPL 2020 when they take on Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday evening.



The MI vs RR match can be seen live on TV as well as online. Live streaming will start at 7.30 PM IST. It will be available on Star Sports' OTT channel, Disney+ Hotstar. You can watch live streaming on your smartphone or smart TV by downloading the Hotstar app. There will be a fee for viewing IPL matches live.

IPL 2020 matches are being broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. Fans can watch Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD TV channels.

Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals come into Tuesday's match with contrasting forms. RR suffered a defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore while Mumbai successfully defended a total at Sharjah against the Sun Risers Hyderabad. The Royals, with two wins from four matches, will be eager to get two more points against a team they’ve had a good recent record.

RR's batting has looked over-dependent on Steve Smith, Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson. Rahul Tewatia has produced some quick runs but if RR have to keep their campaign on course, two from top six must bat deep. Here Robin Uthappa has been a failure. RR must deal well with Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and young leg-spinner Rahul Chahar.

MI are getting better with every game. Their batting powerhouse has been led by skipper Rohit Sharma and almost everyone in the top order, including Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav have contributed. Ishan Kishan has grabbed his chance with both hands and the Pandya brothers -- Hardik and Krunal -- have gone berserk, sometimes more explosive than Kieron Pollard.

