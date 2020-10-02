Watch Live, IPL 2020: Where To Get Live Streaming Of CSK Vs SRH In Dubai

It will be match No. 4 for both Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on Friday. CSK and SRH have only one win to show and have looked the weakest teams in IPL 2020 so far. Live streaming of CSK vs SRH will be available online. (STANDINGS | SCHEDULE | NEWS)



The CSK vs SRH match can be seen live on TV as well as online. Live streaming will start at 7.30 PM IST. It will be available on Star Sports' OTT channel, Disney+ Hotstar. You can watch live streaming on your smartphone or smart TV by downloading the Hotstar app. There will be a fee for viewing IPL matches live.

IPL 2020 matches are being broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. Fans can watch Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD TV channels.

Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad have to shift gears to demonstrate their ability as former champions. MS Dhoni's CSK have looked scrappy with consistently good performances only coming in from Faf du Plessis. Dhoni has done well with the bat but the failure of stalwarts Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Murali Vijay and Ravindra Jadeja have put pressure on the team.

Ambati Rayudu has been missed but he could return against Sunrisers Hyderabad. CSK lost their last match against Delhi Capitals by 44 runs. Kagiso Rabada's three for 26 did the trick for Delhi and on Friday, CSK will be up against a SRH attack that will be led by Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan.

While CSK went down to DC, Rashid Khan's three for 14 denied Delhi Capitals a hattrick of wins in IPL 2020. SRH's Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed looked good with the new ball and will hope to carry that momentum against CSK in Dubai.

The Hyderabad batting has revolved around skipper David Warner, Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey but it was the inclusion of Kane Williamson in the middle order that made the difference against Delhi.

The CSK vs SRH match will be a tight one with both teams almost equally matched in terms of personnel and performance. Watch CSK vs SRH live.

