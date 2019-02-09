Harbhajan Singh might not be considering a change in profession, but the veteran spinner was at his elements while taking on a professional wrestler in a recent promotional event.

The celebrated cricketer, who is also a known wrestling supporter, was invited by none other than the Great Khali himself for an appearance at the former WWE star's academy, Continental Wrestling Entertainment (CWE) in Jalandhar, Punjab.

While Harbhajan was giving a speech, he was interrupted by Singham Dubey Ji. The wrestler claimed that he is the Singham of the CWE wrestling to the amusement of Harbhajan.

And as expected, it led to a duel. Here's what happened next:

View this post on Instagram Some CWE time at @dalipsinghcwe Khali academy jalandhar ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂªðÂÂÂÂÂÂ A post shared by Harbhajan Turbanator Singh (@harbhajan3) on Feb 2, 2019 at 8:41pm PST

Harbhajan, 38, is regarded as India's best spinners. The off-spinner played 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is. He has more than 700 international wickets.

He made international debut in a Test match against Australia at Bengaluru in March 1998. He last played for India in March 2016, against the United Arab Emirates at Dhaka, during the inaugural T20 Asia Cup.