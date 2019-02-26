WATCH: Hilton Cartwright Gets Out In Most Bizarre Manner

In one of the most bizarre dismissals in cricket, Hilton Cartwright of Western Australia got out after his shot was bounced off the helmet of New South Wales close-in fielder Nick Larkin during their Sheffield Shield match at Sydney on Tuesday.
On Day 4 of the match, Cartwright played a pull shot off Jason Sangha, but the ball hit the helmet of a ducking Larkin at cover. The ball then ballooned across the pitch and the bowler completed the catch in his follow through.
Watch it here:
Of all the ways to get out ðÂÂÂ#SheffieldShield | #NSWvWA pic.twitter.com/iTLUxQ3CfF— #7Cricket (@7Cricket) February 26, 2019
The Harare-born made three off 46 balls.
New South Wales won the match by an innings and 51 runs after declaring 477/8. Western Australia were bowled out twice for scores of 279 and 147.
