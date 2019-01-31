﻿
As Sandhu went for crossover, his body blocked his partner Jonathan Cook even as the bowler went for the ball.

Outlook Web Bureau 31 January 2019
Screengrab: Twitter (@cricketcomau)
2019-01-31T13:02:19+0530

The 46th match of the Big Bash League 2018-19 between Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Thunder at Docklands Stadium, Melbourne on Wednesday witnessed a bizarre run-out.

While chasing Renegades' 140, Thunder found themselves at 108/8 in the penultimate over. Gurinder Sandhu took a body blow and went for a single off the 19th over bowled by Harry Gurney.

As Sandhu went for crossover, his body blocked his partner Jonathan Cook even as the bowler went for the ball. All three ended up colliding together.

What it here:

Cook got run out and soon Thunder also lost the last wicket to lose by 27 runs.

Outlook Web Bureau Melbourne Cricket Big Bash League (BBL) Sports

