The 46th match of the Big Bash League 2018-19 between Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Thunder at Docklands Stadium, Melbourne on Wednesday witnessed a bizarre run-out.

While chasing Renegades' 140, Thunder found themselves at 108/8 in the penultimate over. Gurinder Sandhu took a body blow and went for a single off the 19th over bowled by Harry Gurney.

As Sandhu went for crossover, his body blocked his partner Jonathan Cook even as the bowler went for the ball. All three ended up colliding together.

There is a LOT going on in this bizarre run-out! #BBL08 pic.twitter.com/8vkEmWsx5l — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 30, 2019

Cook got run out and soon Thunder also lost the last wicket to lose by 27 runs.