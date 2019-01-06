﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Watch Brendon McCullum's Spectacular Flying Effort In Big Bash League – VIDEO

Watch Brendon McCullum's Spectacular Flying Effort In Big Bash League – VIDEO

Earlier in the innings, he did manage to complete a brilliant catch to send Cameron Bancroft back.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 January 2019
Watch Brendon McCullum's Spectacular Flying Effort In Big Bash League – VIDEO
Screengrab: Twitter (@BBL)
Watch Brendon McCullum's Spectacular Flying Effort In Big Bash League – VIDEO
outlookindia.com
2019-01-06T10:14:26+0530
Also Read

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum is one of the greatest ever fielders cricket has ever seen. On Saturday, during a Big Bash League match between Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat at Perth, the 37-year-old almost took the catch of the century.

In the 14th over of the Scorchers' innings, Aussie Test discard Mitchell Marsh launched the fifth ball, bowled by Josh Lalor toward long-on, and the ball was heading to clear the boundary rope.

But McCullum produced a spectacular diving effort to go for the catch. His stretching left hand took a hold of the ball for a sec, but while landing, he spilled it. It could have been the greatest catch ever taken on a cricket field.

Relive the moment here:

Earlier in the innings, he did manage to complete a brilliant catch to send Cameron Bancroft back.

p>Heat won the match by five wickets, chasing down Scorchers' 135 with eight balls to spare.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Brendon McCullum Cricket Big Bash League (BBL) Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Congress Wants To Remove Chowkidar From Its Path At Any Cost: PM Modi
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters