Wasim Khan Resigns As Pakistan Cricket Board CEO

In an expected development, Wasim Khan has resigned as the Chief Executive Officer of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). (More Cricket News)

The PCB in a short statement said that the Board of Governors would be meeting later Wednesday on call to consider the resignation.

Wasim Khan was brought in as CEO by the former Chairman Ehsan Mani in early 2019.

He was expected to complete his three-year contract until February next year but it was certain that he would not get extension.

New PCB cheif Ramiz raja, like any other previous Chairman of the board, is expected to announce his new management very soon.

The PCB on Wednesday also confirmed that a Pakistan Shaheen squad would tour Sri Lanka next month to play a four-day game and three ODIs.