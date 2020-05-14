VVS Laxman Lauds Ladakh Teacher Taking Online Classes Despite Testing COVID-19 Positive

Batting great V.V.S. Laxman has lauded a mathematics teacher in Ladakh who is making sure his students do not miss out on much even though he has tested positive for COVID-19, saying his spirit is an inspiration.

"Kifayat Hussain, a Maths teacher from Leh tested positive for Covid19, despite this he has been taking online classes for his students from the isolation centre. Such spirit is an inspiration," Laxman tweeted on Thursday with a picture of the man.

Kifayat is conducting online classes using internet communication tools like Zoom and making YouTube videos for his students whom he cannot meet.

Laxman is also doing online sessions with Bengal cricketers as he is the batting consultant for Cricket Association of Bengal's project Vision Programme.

Laxman also recently recalled the "best battle" he has seen on a cricket field between two masters of the game -- Sachin Tendulkar and Shane Warne.

Laxman recollected the memories of the famous 1998 Test match between India and Australia played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Electing to bat, India were bowled out for 257 in their first innings in which Tendulkar made a contribution of just four runs.

"Sachin was really well prepared for the Test match in Chennai. In the first innings, he was dismissed for four runs. He hit a boundary and then tried to play a big shot over mid-on, hitting against the turn and was caught by Mark Taylor," Laxman said while speaking on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

"I remember Sachin locked himself in the physio's room and only came out after almost an hour. When he came out, we could see his eyes were red. I felt he was very emotional because he was unhappy in the manner he was dismissed," he added.